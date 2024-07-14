Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date: Here's where and when you can watch Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's magnum opus film

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumaran shattered several box office records when it was released in theaters this March. The film, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Blessy, emerged as one of 2024's top-grossing Indian films. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut on OTT platforms.

Aadujeevitham locks OTT release date

Netflix India recently announced on their X handle that The Goat Life will be available for streaming starting July 19. The film will be accessible in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix shared a poster featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a rugged role, captioned, "Pradheekshayum porattavum niranja Najeebinde jeevitha katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19th July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi! #AadujeevithamOnNetflix."

Based on Benyamin's bestselling novel from 2008, the Malayalam film follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer forced into slavery as a goatherd on a remote Saudi Arabian farm.

Blessy on Prithviraj's role in Aadujeevitham

In one of the earlier interviews, Prithviraj discussed his approach to portraying the character of Najeeb in the film. He mentioned that he did not have the opportunity to interact with the real-life Najeeb (Shukoor) before taking on the role.

When questioned about whether such an interaction would have aided his portrayal or helped him understand the character's psychology better, Blessy told Pinkvilla that his discussions with the real Najeeb mostly revolved around emotional responses rather than detailed narratives.

According to Blessy, Najeeb often expressed his overwhelming emotional state but struggled to articulate the specifics of his experience. Therefore, the film's depiction of Najeeb was primarily derived from extensive research and the director's interpretation, rather than direct insights from Najeeb himself.

He said, "Because it was in that context and because the real Najeeb could not contribute too much in the conversation, what was done was based on the research on the character and how that character would have behaved, and not from the real Najeeb. So that is why probably, the real Najeeb couldn’t have contributed much."

Produced by Visual Romance, the film stars Amala Paul, K R Gokul, alongside Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in significant roles.

Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty have contributed to the music and sound design, respectively. The film initially premiered globally in theaters on March 28.

