Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s love story, dating history, divorces, rumours and more

New lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, although have not officially accepted their relationship in public but seem to have painted the town red with their latest dance video. Neither Aditi nor Siddharth has reacted to their relationship rumours, but together, they have been spotted on numerous occasions like dinner dates, salon visits, or at AR Rahman's daughter's reception and Sharwanand’s engagement. Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and spending time together, and their latest video is proof. The rumoured couple grooved to the popular song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy. Many close friends and celebs from the industry showered them with cute comments on the video. On the other hand, fans have been demanding to drop ‘kalyanam’ pics soon.

How did it all start for Aditi and Siddharth?

The couple got close during their film Maha Samudram’s shoot and since then, they have been inseparable. In fact, they made sure to spend enough time with each other even during the film’s promotions. They even used to travel in the same car for the film’s promotional events in Chennai and other places. Their onscreen chemistry in Maha Samudram definitely stole the show but their off-screen chemistry is equally getting full attention. Siddharth's linkups with Shruti, Samantha, and divorce Well, looks like Siddharth has finally found love after many unsuccessful relationships. Known as the 'Chocolate Boy’ of Tamil Cinema, Siddharth’s alleged romantic relationships with Soha Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Samantha were quite in the public eye. However, before he hit the headlines for being romantically involved with Rang De Basanti co-star Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth was married to a girl named Meghna in 2003. They got separated in 2006 and got divorced in 2007.

Aditi Rao Hydari married at the age of 21 Aditi Rao Hydari, the epitome of beauty has won millions of hearts with her unconventional roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. However, her personal life too grabbed a lot of attention after reports about her secret marriage surfaced online a few years ago. Reportedly, Aditi was married to actor, Satyadeep Mishra, of No One Killed Jessica fame. She got married to him when she was just 21. However, she accepted her marital status years after and revealed that they are now separated during an interview in 2013. In an interview with The Times of India, Aditi said, “Yes, I got married at 21 to Satyadeep, who was a civil servant and lawyer and gave it up to become an actor.” Further adding about their separation, she said, “It broke my heart when we separated, but only the name of the relationship collapsed as we are friends and are still close.” Aditi Rao Hydari comes from a royal background. Her parents belong to the nobility of erstwhile Hyderabad state and she is the great-granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad province. Over the years, Aditi was linked to her Wazir co-actor, Farhan Akhtar. However, the actress laughed and rubbished the news. Aditi’s ex-husband, Satyadeep Misra married fashion designer Masaba Gupta on January 27, 2023.

