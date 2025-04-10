Alappuzha Gymkhana Twitter Review: Is Naslen starrer Malayalam sports film worth your time? Read 11 tweets to know
Alappuzha Gymkhana has marked its big screen release and there has been much buzz about it already. Check out what fans have to say about the sports drama.
Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana made its way to the big screens on April 10, 2025, clashing with another big-budget film, Bazooka, starring Mammootty. However, despite the clash, it seems the movie has managed to make a mark, courtesy of the reviews that fans have left on social media.
Well, to start off, netizens have found the Khalid Rahman directorial well-knit when it comes to the storytelling and plot. The element of surprise between the first and the second half of the film is what has been marked as quite the thrilling experience for the audience.
Some fans have tagged the film as a rare cinematic presentation that has focused on quality acting and performance rather than just mass appeal. The musical score of the film has also earned acclaim from the viewers.
Netizens have also highlighted that despite its short run time, Alappuzha Gymkhana makes it a point to deliver entertainment at its peak and emerge as a complete film, leaving no loopholes whatsoever.
Interestingly, there have been some cons highlighted when it comes to the dialogues of the film. Many netizens have critiqued the same aspect, indicating how it somewhat took away from a smooth viewing experience.
Some fans also found the film average with no extraordinary spectacle, which is quite unlike any sports drama that has been delivered yet.
Check out the Twitter reviews from fans here:
Coming back to the film, it is written and directed by Khalid Rahman and stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Redin Kingsley, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Maya and others in lead roles.
ALSO READ: 3 Tamil films releasing on OTT this week: GV Prakash’s Kingston, Vaibhav Reddy’s Perusu and found-footage horror Murmur