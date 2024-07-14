Anupam Kher calls superstar Rajinikanth 'National Treasure' in unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular, bringing together numerous A-listers from different film industries after a significant time.

Among the notable attendees were Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth, who have a long-standing friendship. The two caught up and shared some wonderful moments at the grand wedding, with Anupam Kher even posting a video of their interaction on his social media accounts.

Anupam Kher shares video with Rajinikanth

In the video, Rajinikanth was seen smiling at the camera while keeping his hands over Anupam Kher's shoulder. The Bollywood veteran praised him as "the bestest" and called him "the one and only," to which Rajinikanth responded by pointing at Anupam and saying, "one and only." The video also featured Rajinikanth's wife, Latha, his daughter, Soundarya, and his son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi.

Anupam Kher captioned the video, "When ONE AND ONLY #RajiniKanth also calls you ‘one and only’ then life is made. He is the BESTEST! And the humblest! God give my friend #Rajini long and healthy life. He is a National Treasure! Jai Ho! #AnantRadhikaWedding @rajinikanth #GOAT (sic)."

Anupam Kher shares glimpses from Shubh Ashirwad

Additionally, Anupam Kher shared moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s traditional Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. The videos he shared on X feature Vedic Pandits chanting significant mantras, enriching the ceremony’s spiritual ambiance.

Advertisement

He wrote, “What a spectacular, dignified and sacred #AashirwaadCeremony it was for the #AnantRadhikaWedding!!! The ceremony also displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of #Bharat to the guests from all over the world. Mr. #MukeshAmbani spoke so so well about the family and traditional values.”

The celebration was graced by several esteemed religious leaders, including the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Another video captured Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the newlyweds and offering them his blessings and gifts.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 'wedding of the year' attracted celebrities, politicians, and business leaders from around the world.

Their three-day wedding celebration included three main events: 'Shubh Vivaah,' followed by 'Shubh Ashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan embraces Rajinikanth in a warm hug as he touches his feet; Watch