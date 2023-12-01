Atlee CONFIRMS working on script for a multi-starrer project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay

Fresh off directing the spectacular blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee has set his sights on even grander projects. With Jawan proving massively successful and popular in theaters, the acclaimed director expressed interest in crafting another opus, this time bringing together South superstar Thalapathy Vijay alongside Khan.

The director himself recently confirmed during an award ceremony that he is writing the script for this very film. The news about this unique and massive combination coming together for a film has riled up netizens, with many talking about how this would turn out and what massive records it would create.

Atlee in an earlier interview with anchor Gobinath had said that both Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay were the ones who urged him that if he ever had a subject with two leading heroes, they would be part of it. He said that both of them have that much trust in him to pull it off.

If these two mega stars come together for a movie, this collaboration between two giants of Indian cinema would likely result in packed theaters and would become one of the largest cinematic projects the country has seen.

Adding to this fact it should also be noted that Atlee has worked with Shah Rukh Khan recently, but before that, the master director has also worked on three projects with Thalapathy Vijay. The director’s second film Theri which was released back in 2016 marked their first collaboration, which was a massive hit. Later, the actor-director duo were seen in the 2017 film Mersal and the 2019 film Bigil, both being box office wonders.

More about Jawan

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual father-son role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, was a huge blockbuster in theaters.

With an Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack, Jawan became Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of the year following the buzz surrounding his film Pathaan earlier in theaters.

