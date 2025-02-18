Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Return of Dragon to Dhanush’s Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopamma

After an underwhelming close to the week for Telugu cinema, the upcoming week offers quite a variety to pick from. Looking for your next popcorn muncher? Here’s a list of all the Telugu theatrical releases this week.

5 Telugu theatrical releases this week

1. Baapu

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Brahmaji, Srinivas Avasarla, Amani, Balagam Sudhakar Reddy

Director: K. Dayakar Reddy

Baapu is an upcoming village drama, written and directed by K. Dayakar Reddy. The film stars notable Telugu actors Brahmaji, Srinivas Avasarla, and Dhanya Balakrishna, among others. Baapu is being released with the tagline "A Father’s Story" and attempts to present a satirical village-based drama with humorous takes on serious situations.

Baapu is set to release in theatres on February 21st.

2. Return of Dragon

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran, Mysskin

Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

Return of Dragon is an upcoming Telugu-language coming-of-age drama, originally shot in Tamil. The film narrates the story of Raghavan, who drops out of college in his final semester after a breakup. Determined to make something of his life, he forges a fake degree and takes plenty of shortcuts.

3. Ramam Raghavam

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj, Harish Uthaman

Director: Dhanraj

Ramam Raghavam is an upcoming political family drama starring comedian and actor Dhanraj alongside veteran actor Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of an honest father and his greedy son. Driven by his hunger for power, the son plots his father’s downfall, but unexpected events force him to question his own decisions and conscience.

4. Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopamma (JNAK)

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier

Director: Dhanush

Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopamma, originally titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in Tamil, is a romantic drama and marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture after Pa Paandi and Raayan.

The film is being touted as a modern love story, exploring the romantic lives of a group of Gen Z individuals and their evolving perspectives on love and relationships.

5. 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Ankith Koyya, Shriya Kontham, Vennela Kishore

Director: Sriharsha M.

14 Days Girlfriend Intlo is a romantic comedy starring Ankith Koyya and Shriya Kontham in the lead roles. The film’s premise follows Harsha, who unexpectedly gets trapped in his girlfriend’s house and must find a way to escape without her parents noticing.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 21st.

This week promises a mix of drama, romance, comedy, and action—providing something for every movie buff. Which one are you excited for?