Court OTT release: Here's where you can watch Nani's courtroom drama online after its theatrical run

The film Court—State Vs. A Nobody has been receiving positive responses from viewers even before its release, which is scheduled for March 14. Presented by Nani, the film has sparked discussions due to its hard-hitting storyline. If you're interested in knowing where this Priyadarshi-starrer will stream online, keep reading.

Where to watch Court

According to a 123Telugu report, Court—State Vs. A Nobody will start streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. The OTT giant has reportedly acquired the digital rights of the courtroom drama for a whopping Rs 8 crore.

Official trailer and plot of Court

The story of Court—State Vs. A Nobody follows Mettu Chandrashekar, also known as Chandu, who lives in Visakhapatnam in 2013. He comes from a humble background and takes up different jobs to survive. Jabilli, a student from a well-off family, comes into his life, and they begin talking over the phone.

Their friendship takes a turn when Jabilli’s uncle Mangapathi finds her at Chandu’s house. Driven by caste beliefs and family honor, he gets Chandu arrested. He also falsely accuses him under the POCSO Act, aiming to destroy his future.

As the case moves forward, Jabilli’s family turns to lawyer Surya Teja for help. He works under senior advocate Mohan Rao and takes up Chandu’s defense. The courtroom battle intensifies as Surya fights to prove Chandu’s innocence, while Mangapathi remains relentless. The film follows Chandu’s struggle for justice and the challenges he faces along the way.

Cast and crew of Court

Court—State Vs. A Nobody is presented by Wall Poster Cinema and Nani, with Prashanti Tipirneni producing the film. Directed and written by Ram Jagadeesh, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajasekhar Aningi and others.

The film's music has been composed by Vijai Bulganin, while Purnachary has penned the lyrics.

Are you excited to watch Court in theaters on March 14? Let us know in the comments below.