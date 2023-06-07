Devara EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan to shoot crucial scenes in a 2-week-long schedule from today

Jr NTR's upcoming project with director Koratala Siva has been officially titled Devara. There's an immense buzz among the moviegoers as RRR actor has reunited with Koratala Siva for his 30th after Janatha Garage. With fans demanding updates on the movie, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will kickstart the new schedule of Devara from today, June 7.

"The new schedule of NTR30 begins today in Hyderabad and there's a huge excitement in the team as Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be shooting for the most crucial scenes of the film. It is going to be just high on action and emotions. The entire shooting of this schedule has been planned to complete in 12-13 days. Janvhi Kapoor is not a part of this schedule as the big budget action blocks will be between Saif and Jr NTR," reveals a source."Siva Koratala is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best for the audience and is confident to pull off his vision," the source adds.

The buzz is, Devara is centered around the forgotten coastal lands of India and the first title poster of the film gives us a glimpse of the same. With social media abuzz with anticipation, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the main antagonist in his Telugu debut. Interestingly, Devara also marks the Telugu debut of the film's leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor.

Devara is scheduled to release by April 2024. The music of Devara is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography being handled by R. Rathnavelu and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Devara will be high on big-budget action scenes and emotions

"It is going to be high on emotions as well and is a very powerful script," Acharya director Koratala Siva earlier revealed to Pinkvilla. "A very strong character set in a very very new, never seen backdrop," he added further.

NTR Jr, often hailed as the 'Man of Masses' for his impeccable screen presence, is joining forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel as well. They promise to deliver a cinematic extravaganza for fans worldwide as the shoot of the highly-anticipated NTR31 will begin soon.

