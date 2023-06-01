EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi to attend

The Mega family will once again come together to celebrate Varun Tej's new beginnings as he is set to get engaged to actress Lavanya Tripathi. Amid all the speculation about their romantic relationship, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun and Lavanya are getting engaged on JUNE 9. Yes, you read that right!



"The preparations have already kickstarted and it will see the entire mega family together under one roof again. The invitations have been sent to everyone, though it will be all an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and others will be seen at Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple. The preps for designer clothes has begun and there's a lot of excitement in the family as they cannot wait to witness this union," revealed our source. Allu Arjun is likely to attend the event with his wife Sneha and kids.



Recently, we exclusively confirmed that Varun and Lavanya are very much in love and are all set to take their relationship one step ahead. Well, Varun and Lavanya's story began as co-stars followed by friendship, and slowly it changed into love. They managed to keep their relationship private and away from the media glare for a very long time.



"It is also going to be a special family event for Upasana and Ram Charan, who are expecting their first child in July. The mega family planned Varun Tej's engagement keeping everyone's availability in mind. The wedding will take place by this year's end and it will be one star-studded event," added the source.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot by the end of 2023

Varun Tej Konidela is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu who made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda. Known for his roles in films like Fidaa, F2 and Tholi Prema, Varun Tej met Lavanya and started knowing her during the shoots of their films Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.



For the unversed, Lavanya is also close friends with Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela.



Lavanya Tripathi, on the other hand, made her acting debut with the Hindi television show Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009 before making her Telugu acting debut in 2012. Last seen in the crime comedy Happy Birthday, Lavanya has a couple of films in the kitty that are yet to be announced officially.

