Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon film to hit theaters in THIS month, Harris Jayaraj confirms

Dhruva Natchathiram is a name that is quite familiar to cinephiles across the country. The spy-action film, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was initially announced in 2013 but fell into production hell and was unable to hit theaters.

However, after years of waiting, things seem to have improved for fans. In January this year, GVM mentioned that much of the film’s financial difficulties had been resolved, and he aimed to release the movie within a few months. In the latest update, Harris Jayaraj, who composed the music for Dhruva Natchathiram, confirmed that the film will hit the silver screens in April this year.

The ace music composer made the revelation during a press conference in Coimbatore on Friday (February 28th). He said, “I think I can share some good news on this occasion. At last, Dhruva Natchathiram is set to arrive next month.”

He further reiterated that the film is one of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s best works and assured that the audience would be thrilled. Harris Jayaraj further added, “We have waited this long. Let us wait a little longer.”

However, following the announcement, Harris Jayaraj faced a series of questions, which he answered with conviction. Responding to a question about whether the film’s long delay in release would impact public interest, the music composer pointed out that a film like Vaaranam Aayiram, which was released 16 years ago, was being re-released and garnering positive responses from the public all over again.

He emphasized that if a film that had already been released was accepted by the audience, one could only imagine the response Dhruva Natchathiram—which was made five years ago and is still unreleased—would receive.

Harris Jayaraj also cited the example of the Telugu film Orange, which has been re-released thrice since 2010. The composer highlighted that good songs have the capability to bring audiences to the theater, and in this sense, he is confident about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

There is no doubt that Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the most hyped films of Gautham Vasudev Menon. In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that it is the filmmaker’s dream project. Dhruva Natchathiram features an ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Simran, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Maya S. Krishnan, Dhivyadharshini, and many more.

In an interview following the release of his 2024 film Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, GVM revealed that the film shares the same universe as Dhruva Natchathiram and added that Dhivyadharshini would be reprising her role in both films.

The film revolves around a covert operations team called The Basement, led by John, whose primary objective is to bring down terrorist organizations without being bound by law and order. Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev handled the cinematography for the project, while Anthony took care of the film’s editing.