Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram’s unreleased film to finally hit the big screens on THIS date? Reports

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram has been awaiting its theatrical release for several years. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has faced multiple delays since its originally scheduled release in August 2017. However, in a recent interview, the director assured that the movie will hit theaters in a couple of months, as most of the hurdles have now been overcome.

Amid growing excitement among fans, a new report by industry insider Valai Pechu claims that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2025.

However, these remain mere rumors for now, as there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the director himself.

For the unversed, Dhruva Natchathiram was initially announced with Suriya in the lead role. However, due to creative differences, the filmmaker had to shelve the project. It was later revived in 2015, with Chiyaan Vikram taking on the lead role.

Back in January 2025, Gautham Vasudev Menon, in an interview with YouTuber Madan Gowri, spoke about his ongoing lone battle for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram.

The filmmaker emphasized that he continues to persevere only because of the unwavering buzz and anticipation surrounding the film’s theatrical release.

He spoke about the immense pressure he had to endure alone for the film, adding that hardly anyone from the industry stepped forward to offer help or support when Dhruva Natchathiram faced release issues.

Advertisement

He said, “When Dhruva Natchathiram faced release issues, hardly anyone from the industry even called to inquire what happened. Nobody bothered. It is not an industry of bonhomie. Even when a film succeeds, people are just intrigued and not happy.”