EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari on Hey Sinamika, Mani Ratnam, Dulquer Salmaan, staying away from Bollywood & more

Aditi Rao Hydari is one artist who always ups her acting game. It was Mani Ratnam who tapped into the ocean of talent with Kaatru Veliyidai and since then, there has been no looking back. A well-spoken star, who can make you fall in love with her voice and innocence, gets on a telecon with us as she speaks of her creative choices, learnings, new release Hey Sinamika and more.

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a house husband and he doesn't look insecure about his wife working out and paying the bills. Asked about how does she look at this as a change in society, Aditi replies, "Yes, it's a great change in society and it's ok if the girl wants to step out, pay the bills. Girls cannot be cardboard cutouts, be at homes all the time, they have their voice. With Hey Sinamika we have got the topic with more humour, comedy and a lot more, and hope it is relatable to the audience."

Aditi Rao Hydari I remember Mani Ratna sir had said, "you are not just an actor or actress but the characters."

To my notice, Aditi has done a lot of love stories and her every character is different and has a journey of growth and a voice. "That's true and you are right that though they are love stories, my roles are not repetitive. I love doing love stories but every role has a voice, a growth. I love learning new languages, taking up challenges, be it Tamil, Telugu or even Hindi. When I did my first film with Mani Ratnam sir I remember he had said to me, "you are not just an actor or actress but the characters." You live in the characters and I have loved all my roles. I always wanted to be a Mani Ratnam actress and with my first film, I learnt a lot, with language, techniques. Kaatru Veliyidai happened by luck and I did back to back to films with Mani Ratnam sir, it was an experience to live for," shares Aditi with a proud voice.

Sharing her experience of working with DQ, who has been her friend since longest, Aditi said, "With Dulquer Salmaan, it was such a great experience and comfortable because have been friends since a very long time. We would always ask each other about doing a film together. We always wanted to do a film together but of cours1e, we cannot go and ask the directors to cast us. But Hey Sinamika happened, it was so much fun. We all worked as a team. Brinda master made sure we had fun throughout the shoot.

Kajal Aggarwal joined a bit late in the second schedule, as her character changes everything in the second part of Hey Sinamka. She is such a great actor, very experienced and a wonderful person to work it".

Aditi Rao Hydari started her journey with Mani Ratnam’s South film and then people just started writing roles for her in Hindi, Tamil and others languages. Asked if it was a conscious decision to focus on South movies and be away from Bollywood, Aditi replies, "No, not at all, it had never been a conscious decision. I took up roles and films that interested me. I have always been open to doing films in any language and the experience has always been different with each film."

On the singing front, Aditi sang a song Kaathodu Kaathanen along with Dhanush in Jail. Asked if she has any thoughts on getting more into singing, the Fitoor actress shares, "Honestly, I was actually forced to sing in Kaathodu Kaathanen. Like we finished in a day. Took a flight, shot on the same day and headed back. Brinda Master wanted me to sing for one of the songs with Kajal in Hey Sinamika as well but the pitch was high and I said no I cannot do it. But yes, if there comes something, I would love to sing."

