EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar's Valimai to release worldwide on February 24; Hindi & Telugu trailer out next week

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is the most awaited and anticipated film in the South industry. However, as the release got postponed due to COVID-19, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new date and updates of trailers. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt Valimai will hit the theatres worldwide on February 24. Valimai Hindi and Telugu will be unveiled next week.

Valimai was originally planned for release in Tamil and Telugu languages only. However, the makers decided to dub it and released it in Hindi as well. The film is also being dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. The Tamil trailer of Valimai was released and had been especially appreciated for its action sequences and Ajith's screen persona. It shows the journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict.

The film will have a grand pan Indian release on February 24. However, the makers are yet to announce this officially. Valimai which was scheduled for Pongal release on January 13, got postponed indefinitely due to Omicron Virus and theatres shut down all over the nation.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, Valimai will be the second collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. The trio has earlier joined hands for the 2019 flick Nerkonda Paarvai. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

Ajith will be playing a cop and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the antagonist in Valimai.

