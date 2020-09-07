EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see Kamal Haasan in statement accessories, stylist Amritha Ram spills beans

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan's stylist spilled the beans about the actor's look for Bigg Boss Tamil 4. While she refused to reveal much about it, Amritha said he would be seen in statement-making accessories.

Kamal Haasan will be seen again as the host for the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The new promo of the reality show was released recently and it grabbed all the attention over the actor's cool style statement. His outfits for the reality show have been the talk of the town every year, and someone responsible for creating it is his stylist, Amritha Ram. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan's stylist spilled the beans about the actor's look for Bigg Boss Tamil 4. While she refused to reveal much about it, Amritha said he would be seen in statement-making accessories. "We have set a few styles this time, I don't want to reveal it but yes, we have come up with certain accessories that would make style statements and I'm not exaggerating by saying this. Hands down this will make style statements and we already did one in terms of layering. We have used a very distinct colour, the combination itself is so different. He is something you can try out on anything you want to do."

Considering Kamal Haasan is quite experimental with his looks, Amritha reveals what actually goes behind convincing him to try something new. She says, "coming to trying out something new, in the past we tried a bunch of things like print on print with a trench and trousers, I tried shoulder suspenders, which were like a rage in the 90s and he had also worn in one of his famous films Appu Raja. It is about convincing him and if there is honesty in that particular style created and if I'm able to convince him that it will work, it is easy. He is always experimental and it is about getting that one right up there among the multiple options."

Specifically for Bigg Boss Tamil new season, asked what is something different that she has tried on him, Amritha spills the beans saying, "For Bigg Boss, I take a brief from him and every time I ask him what should I be working on, which he promptly replies, 'I'm not a specific character from any film, I'm Kamal Haasan and I would like to be comfortable in whatever I wear and what I will be not comfortable in is dishonesty, which means the way I present myself.' He wants an honest presentation of what he is and how he looks in it. In the past seasons, he had worn something like he was not in a comfort zone but he said it is fine to make me look cool, stylish which is your job but make me look comfortable in it. For this season, I started building with the promo, and you can see the kind of colours, is what compliments his age and salt and pepper look, and everything that goes with it. His linen suit is completely cool yet casual in the premise."

Amritha Ram has worked with many celebs like Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Rakul Preet Singh among others from the South Indian film industry. Asked what it is like styling for Kamal Haasan and if there are any dos and don'ts she replied, "mostly, the dos will come from him like keep your research very intact, well informed of what you are taking any look for him, take the brief, listen to him carefully and put together something absolutely fresh and if it is your original creativity and even if it is not worth it, he will help you to tweak it because if he can see that effort in you, he will help you to do it."

She adds, "don'ts are never do superficially anything like if we are suggesting any particular thing, colour or pattern, have it well researched on what is the purpose because that's what he focuses on. He wants it to be meaningful, purposeful and let it have a reason that you coming up with that. He knows everything from fabric to colours, he is like God of all. I don't follow this on the rigid pattern but basically, I like to work like this. This what I always have in mind when I approach him with a lot of clarity."

