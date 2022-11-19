EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya teaser would drop

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya is one of the most awaited films, and recently Mythri Movie Makers had unveiled the title teaser of this Telugu action-drama on the Diwali day. It was posted on the producer’s official Twitter handle, while the superstar actor retweeted it, and wished his fans “Happy Diwali” on the micro blogging website. While the film will release in theatres on Sankranthi 2023, Pinkvilla has an exciting update on this KS Ravindra aka Bobby directorial.

We have heard that the makers have decided to unveil the main teaser of the overall film in December. “The approx 40 second teaser will give the fans a sneak peak into Chiranjeevi Sir’s character, and about the overall film too. They are presently finalising the teaser, and will lock it’s release date soon. The main trailer will follow soon after the release of this new teaser,” informs a source close to the development. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this upcoming film.