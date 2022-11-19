EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya teaser would drop
The action-drama is directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this upcoming film.
Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya is one of the most awaited films, and recently Mythri Movie Makers had unveiled the title teaser of this Telugu action-drama on the Diwali day. It was posted on the producer’s official Twitter handle, while the superstar actor retweeted it, and wished his fans “Happy Diwali” on the micro blogging website. While the film will release in theatres on Sankranthi 2023, Pinkvilla has an exciting update on this KS Ravindra aka Bobby directorial.
We have heard that the makers have decided to unveil the main teaser of the overall film in December. “The approx 40 second teaser will give the fans a sneak peak into Chiranjeevi Sir’s character, and about the overall film too. They are presently finalising the teaser, and will lock it’s release date soon. The main trailer will follow soon after the release of this new teaser,” informs a source close to the development. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this upcoming film.
Shruti Haasan on juggling between Waltair Veerayya, Salaaar and Veera Simha Reddy
Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan had opened up about juggling between three major projects - Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi, Salaar with Prabhas, and Veera Simha Reddy with Nandamuri Balakrishna.
“I am literally doing one schedule here and then jumping into the next one. So it’s been quite hectic but I am really thankful to be working on such amazing characters. Each of the characters are so different, so there is definitely a mental switch that I have to kind of prep for. I think that has been the maximum prep, because I think earlier in my career I remember I was doing seven films at the same time, maybe my mindset was different then, and my approach to acting was different, and I was like ‘Yea, I can handle it’. But now I am like, ‘No, I need to like mentally prep for it’,” Shruti had said.
