EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty, Iswarya Menon frontrunners to be 3rd leading lady in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood heroine Kriti Sanon as lead actress and popular model Gayatri Bharadwaj has come on board to play the second lead in Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that two stunning actresses Krithi Shetty and Iswarya Menon are frontrunners to be the 3rd leading lady in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao.

"The makers are looking to lock either Krithi Shetty or Tamil actress Iswarya Menon as the 3rd leading actress for the role of a student. The makers have started discussions with other multiple actors as well and are on the verge to lock a few for the supporting cast. Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be the highest budgeted film for Ravi Teja as this will mark first Pan India project of the actor," revealed a source close to the development. One of the actresses will be seen playing the role of a prostitute, the source added.

"Initially, the makers were in talks with Keerthy Suresh as well for one of the lead actresses in the movie. However, the same role eventually landed in Nupur's lap," the source signed off.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao, the film has GV Prakash Kumar on board to score music with dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie ISC will crank the camera and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.