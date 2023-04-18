EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Upasana Konidela suggests THIS one accessory that every woman should have

As we all know, fashion plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. Also, the celebs are super obsessed with pairing their outfits with contrasting accessories and shoes. However, wearing an accessory is very tricky, it can make or break the look. And when it comes to minimal styling, no one does it better than Ram Charan's wife and businesswoman Upasan Konidela. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Upasana shared about her favourite accessory.

Upasana's favourite accessory

Upasana takes a leaf out of her style book as she tells us about her favourite accessory. "One accessory I cannot do without is my evil eye bracelet because I think that's important for every woman to have," said Upasana about an accessory that will help you manifest your goals and most importantly, protect you from 'Nazar' or Evil eye.

When it comes to fashion, Upasana takes it very seriously. Her fashion choices are quite on the classic yet comfy side. Talking a bit about her go-to style, the mom-to-be said, "My go-to style throughout my life has been comfort first and then after that, I feel let your personality speak more than anything else."

Upasana is super excited about motherhood and is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase. From Dubai to Maldives, Ram Charan and Upasana are creating the best memories on their babymoon. They even went shopping, dolphin-watching, on private yacht ride and more during their 'babymoon' in the US.

