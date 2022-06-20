EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As we all know, Naga Chaitanya is now back in the category of eligible bachelors after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In October 2021, Sam and Chay formally announced their separation, breaking the hearts of millions. Well, looks like Chaitanya has found love again! According to our source and an eyewitness, Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company.

The Majili actor has invested in a new property in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, which is currently under construction. "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," reveals our source.

The alleged couple has been inseparable in recent weeks. "Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies'", adds the source.

We all know that Chaitanya is one of the actors who has always managed to keep his private life away from the media glare. Now if Naga Chaitanya has found love post-separation from Samantha or is only enjoying Sobhita's company as 'just friends', only time will tell!

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 days before their 4th wedding anniversary. In their joint statement posted on social media, they revealed that they will cherish the decade-long friendship but refrained from sharing the reason behind their divorce.