Mahesh Babu served summon notice by Enforcement Directorate over alleged links in money-laundering case over Rs 5.9 crores
In an unexpected turn of events, Mahesh Babu gets a summon by the ED over a real estate scam case of Rs. 5.9 crores. Read on!
Mahesh Babu has now grabbed the spotlight for an unexpected reason. According to a report by News18, the actor has received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate dated for April 27, due to his alleged connections with a real estate scam and money laundering case over Rs. 5.9 crores.
To put things into perspective, two companies dealing with real estate have been accused of duping buyers, and reports have suggested that it was none other than Mahesh Babu who received a sum of Rs. 5.9 crore for an endorsement deal with these companies.
Well, the actor’s promotion of the Sai Surya Ventures (one of the prime accused companies) has apparently led to many potential buyers to invest, not knowing the ulterior fraudulent motives.
Although Mahesh Babu might not be directly involved, the ED is involved in looking after every minute details of the matter.
The fact that the actor was directly paid with the proceeds of the crime, has intensified the investigation. Mahesh Babu is expected to cooperate with the matter as the probe continues to unearth the details.
