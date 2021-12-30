EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli opens up on Ajay Devgn being part of the magnum opus RRR

Director SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus is talk of the town. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Baahubali maker talked about casting star Ajay Devgn. He revealed “With Ajay sir it is about the respect I have towards him. When we made the story, we wrote Ajay Sir’s character in the film and then we went into the casting part of it.”

Jr NTR and Ram Charan accompanied SS Rajamouli in the interview and the two actors shared their journey of working together towards making this highly anticipated project. Just recently, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli graced The Kapil Sharma show where Jr NTR and Ram Charan danced to the tunes of Naacho Naacho, one of the hit numbers from RRR. The RRR team even visited the Bigg Boss 15 house to promote the film.

The SS Rajamouli directorial has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. Soundtrack for RRR has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and tracks from the film Naatu Naatu and Dosti are being appreciated by the audience. The project has been financed by DVV Entertainments and the latest venture by SS Rajamouli is slated to release on 7 January 2022.