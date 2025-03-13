Fire OTT release: When and where to watch Balaji Murugadoss, Sakshi Agarwal starrer Tamil romantic crime thriller online
Tamil romantic crime thriller Fire, directed by JSK Sathish Kumar, is set to make its OTT debut soon. Read on for details.
The Tamil romantic crime thriller Fire hit the big screens in February 2025. Directed by Jsk Sathish Kumar, the film had a mediocre run at the box office and received mixed responses from audiences. Now, after concluding its theatrical run, it is set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Fire
The Tamil romantic crime thriller Fire, which tells a gripping tale of courage and survival, is now set for its OTT release. The 2025 film will soon premiere on the streaming platform Tentkotta.
Sharing a glimpse of the movie’s success meet, the OTT giant posted on its official X account, writing, “#Fire has been setting the screens ablaze for 30 days straight! A gripping story of courage and survival #Fire coming soon on @Tentkotta.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Fire
The story of Fire begins with the mysterious disappearance of a physiotherapist, orchestrated by an unknown assailant.
As the bereaved family files a case, the investigation is assigned to the brilliant cop Saravanan. As the police delve deeper, they uncover hidden secrets, raising questions about whether the disappearance was voluntary or a meticulously planned crime, hinting at something far more sinister.
The rest of the film unfolds through mounting evidence and witness testimonies, revealing that the case is far more complex than it initially appears.
Cast and crew of Fire
The cast of Fire includes Balaji Murugadoss, Sakshi Agarwal, Chandini Tamilarasan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Gayathri Shan, Singham Puli, Suresh Chakravarthy, and others.
The film is written and directed by JSK Sathish Kumar and produced under his banner, JSK Film Corporation. The music is composed by DK.
