Genelia D'Souza makes a comeback to acting after a decade with Telugu-Kannada movie

Genelia D'Souza is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka’s former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti as lead actor. It’s a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie has been launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest. The event has also been attended by the who’s and who of Karnataka Politics. The makers of the film, Tollywood’s popular production house Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, shared a few pics from the launch ceremony and Genelia looks beautiful as ever along with other cast and crew.

Speaking about her grand comeback, Genelia said, “It’s been 10 years since I was away from acting. Finally, I am back with this movie. It's a very special project. Good luck for the acting debut of Kireeti. The film has a great producer and a wonderful cast. It feels like I’m a newcomer, as coming back to sets after ages and working with this young team.”

Kireeti, who is marking his debut is very much excited for this project as he said, “Appu Sir is the inspiration for me to enter films. Thanks to Sai Korrapati for giving me this opportunity. We are family friends and he is taking good care of this project. Radha Krishna is the find of Appu Sir. Thanks a lot for giving a great debut. Very excited and emotional about having Genelia back with our movie."

Billed to be a youthful and family entertainer, Sreeleela is the female lead, while Genelia will be seen in a pivotal role. Kannada Legend Crazy Star Dr Ravichandra V will be seen in a vital role. The film is produced by Sai Korrapati and will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Baahubali’s lensman K Senthil Kumar will take care of cinematography.

