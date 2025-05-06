6 Upcoming sequels in Malayalam cinema: Premalu 2, Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3, and more

Malayalam cinema has been progressing with its recent projects. Excitingly, several successful films are set to have sequels released in the near future. Here are a few of them.

Upcoming Malayalam sequels to look out for

1. Premalu 2

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas

Director: Girish AD

Premalu 2 is the much-awaited sequel to 2024’s Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju. The first installment followed the life of Sachin, an unemployed graduate who wishes to visit the United Kingdom.

However, after his visa is rejected, he decides to stay with his friend in Hyderabad, where he crosses paths with Reenu and falls in love. Whether they unite and whether his love succeeds make up the rest of the film.

With the sequel already announced, the movie is likely to explore a new facet of their relationship and what lies ahead for them.

2. Vaazha II

Cast: Hashir, Alan, Ajin, Vinayak

Director: Savin SA

Vaazha II is an upcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama and the sequel to the 2024 film Vaazha. The first installment told the story of five happy-go-lucky teenage boys who were deemed good-for-nothing and were colloquially referred to as “Vaazha.”

As they transitioned from childhood to adulthood, the film explored the trials they faced and the challenges they overcame. Now, with the sequel, the movie is expected to present a fresh narrative in the same genre, featuring a new leading cast.

3. Thalavan II

Cast: Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Miya George, Anusree

Director: Jis Joy

Biju Menon and Asif Ali starrer Thalavan II is an action thriller set to arrive soon. The film, which is being helmed by Jis Joy, is a sequel to 2024’s Thalavan, which deals with an investigation inside an internal hierarchy of the police force.

4. Aadu 3

Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne

Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Aadu 3 is the upcoming sequel to the Malayalam comedy film Aadu 2 and the third installment in the Aadu franchise. The Jayasurya-starrer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, follows the story of Shaji Paapan, a tug-of-war trainer, and his teammates as they navigate chaos and embark on wild adventures.

The third installment is expected to feature a shift in genre and is set to begin shooting soon.

5. Pani 2

Cast: Joju George

Director: Joju George

Pani 2 is the sequel to Pani, the 2024 action film that marked Joju George’s directorial debut. The original movie followed the story of Giri, a local kingpin who crosses paths with two violent individuals, leading to a series of crime-filled encounters.

The sequel is set to feature new characters and an entirely new storyline, promising a fresh take within the same gritty universe.

6. Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath

Director: Jeethu Joseph

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise was announced earlier, with Jeethu Joseph returning to helm the crime drama. With Mohanlal once again reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty, Drishyam 3 is expected to serve as the conclusion to the entire saga.

