Trisha Krishnan makes special photo dump celebrating her birthday, actress writes ‘Couldn’t ask for more’

Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 42nd birthday on May 4, 2025. Following the joyous moments, the actress dropped tidbits from her birthday celebration with friends. Sharing some glimpses from the bash, the actress penned, “Couldn’t ask for more. #birthdaydump #thankful.”

See the pictures here:

Talking about Trisha Krishnan, the actress had recently made the headlines after being asked about her marriage plans. In her conversation on stage for Thug Life promotions, the actress said, “I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t, too.”

The actress’s comments about her marriage come at a time when there are several rumors of her being linked to her Leo co-star Thalapathy Vijay. While there is no official confirmation of this, it is worth noting that the actors have been constantly spotted at various locations over the past months.

Coming to Trisha Krishnan’s work front, the actress was last seen in a leading role in the movie Good Bad Ugly. The Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy was directed by Adhik Ravichandran, marking her 5th collaboration with the superstar after films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Vidaamuyarchi.

The movie presented the tale of AK alias Red Dragon, a former crime lord who had decided to step away from gangsters and atone for his deeds in jail for his son. However, 18 years later, the man is released, only to see his son being framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

Now, AK must go back to his old ways to save his son before it's too late and vanquish the people who did it. With Ajith Kumar and Trisha as co-leads, the film had actors like Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Trisha is next set to appear in a leading role for Suriya starrer tentatively titled Suriya45. Apart from it, she also has films like Viswambhara, Kamal Haasan-STR’s Thug Life, and more.

