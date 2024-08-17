Kalki 2989 AD OTT release date and platform: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer will be available online but not in Hindi

Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most-hyped films in the past few months. Headlined by Prabhas and featuring a stellar star cast, the movie has won appreciation globally. It is now all set to make its OTT release on August 22, 2024. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages along with English subtitles.

Well, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have zeroed down on the global streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video for marking its release on OTT. The film can be viewed across 240 countries and territories.

Over the duration of its presence in the theaters, audiences have incredibly lauded the amazing performances showcased by the talented actors in the film, including senior veterans Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides them, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani have also wooed audience with their stint in the film.

One of the key highlights of the film has been its unique storytelling process that includes a carefully balanced amalgamation of mythology and futuristic elements. Director Nag Ashwin has tagged this project of his as the one which provides an exemplary cinematic experience.

Sharing his excitement on Kalki 2898 AD now getting an OTT release with Amazon Prime, Nag Ashwin said, "While it has received immense love in theaters, I am thrilled for Kalki 2898 AD to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide."

For the unversed, as per reports, Kalki 2898 AD has earned a total gross of Rs 730 crores at the Indian box office.

