Maaveeran Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan to wrap up important schedule of action scenes on December 10

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran have already wrapped up 40 percent of the film's shoot. After completing the first schedule, Sivakarthikeyan recently resumed the new schedule that is being shot around Chennai. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the Prince actor will perform some kick-ass high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben", reveals a source. The team will wrap up the shoot for the same by December 10.

"Sivakarthikeyan will wrap up the new schedule of the film involving major action scenes by the second week of December. Director Madonne Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best experience for the audience in cinemas. A few scenes have been reshot," reveals a source close to the development.