Maaveeran Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan to wrap up important schedule of action scenes on December 10
Sivakarthikeyan will perform some kick-ass high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben in the new schedule of Maaveeran.
The makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran have already wrapped up 40 percent of the film's shoot. After completing the first schedule, Sivakarthikeyan recently resumed the new schedule that is being shot around Chennai. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the Prince actor will perform some kick-ass high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben", reveals a source. The team will wrap up the shoot for the same by December 10.
"Sivakarthikeyan will wrap up the new schedule of the film involving major action scenes by the second week of December. Director Madonne Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best experience for the audience in cinemas. A few scenes have been reshot," reveals a source close to the development.
Ayalaan
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ayalaan. "The team has wrapped up the last schedule and the film is in the last stages of completing the shooting patchwork which will go on for 7 days," reveals the source about the upcoming science fiction comedy film directed by Ravikumar.
Coming back to Maaveeran, the film will see Aditi Shankar in the female lead and Mysskin, actress Saritha, Yogi Babu, Tollywood actor Sunil and others playing important roles.
Arun Viswa is producing the film under the Shanthi Talkies banner and the team is aiming to release it worldwide in the summer of 2023.
