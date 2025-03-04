Mazaka OTT release: Here's where you can watch Sundeep Kishan’s comedy film online post its theatrical run

Mazaka is a Telugu romantic comedy that hit the big screens on February 26, 2025. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film stars Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh in lead roles. While it continues to run in theaters, let's find out where to watch it online after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Mazaka

According to 123Telugu, Sundeep Kishan's Mazaka is expected to start streaming on ZEE5 three weeks after its theatrical run. However, the makers have not confirmed this yet.

Official trailer and plot of Mazaka

The story of Mazaka revolves around Krishna, a young man from Visakhapatnam who often finds himself in amusing yet troublesome situations. He works in a small office and struggles with responsibility, constantly getting into trouble due to his reckless nature. Despite his cheerful demeanor, he still holds deep feelings for Meera, a woman from his past.

Krishna’s father, Venkata Ramana, insists on arranging his marriage to Yashoda, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. However, Krishna resists, leading to a series of humorous conflicts within the family. As misunderstandings pile up, his life takes unexpected turns, dragging his friends and family into the chaos.

As Krishna navigates through his emotions, he is faced with a crucial choice like either to pursue his love for Meera or honor his father’s wishes by marrying Yashoda. In the end, he realizes what truly matters and it forms the crux of the movie.

Cast and crew of Mazaka

Mazaka is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, with a screenplay by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and Sai Krishna. The story is penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara, Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Razesh Danda, and Umesh KR Bansal. It features Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Nizar Shafi, while Chota K. Prasad takes charge of editing.

