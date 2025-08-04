Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Renu Sudhi, widowed actor and second wife of comedian Kollam Sudhi, faced backlash for bold photoshoot

Bigg Boss Malayalam is back again! The reality show kicked off in style on Sunday (August 3) with superstar Mohanlal returning to the show as host. The actor announced the 20 contestants, who entered the house on the premiere day. Amid the excitement, Renu Sudhi also made her entry into the controversial house, and since then, netizens have been curious to know more about her. So, here's everything about Renu Sudhi that you cannot miss.

Who is Renu Sudhi?

Renu Sudhi is a YouTuber and internet sensation. She was married to renowned comedian and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi and was his second wife. It was after his tragic demise in June 2023 that Renu entered the public domain, and her popularity on social media grew. She not only became famous owing to the reels she created, but the social media personality also appeared in music albums and photoshoots.

Since Renu didn't accept the traditional expectations placed on widows by a patriarchal society, it sparked major backlash. Trolls criticised her, especially for the glamorous photoshoots she engaged in, and also accused her of tarnishing Sudhi's legacy. Not only this, but the YouTuber has also faced cyberattacks and comments that include body-shaming remarks.

Kollam Sudhi was Renu's second husband

After Kollam's first wife left him and their 1-year-old son, the comedian took on the responsibilities as a single parent. Years later, he fell in love with Renu and they got married. As per the reports, after Kollam's death, his first wife allegedly died by suicide.

On the other hand, Renu was also married once before. Prior to tying the knot with the late comedian, the social media star's first marital relationship didn't last for long. She mentioned that Sudhi was aware of her past.

Renu Sidhu in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

It is too early to predict her game in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. However, it is for sure that her popularity will definitely soar post the show.

