Meet National award-winning dancer-turned-actor who once dated Nayanthara and became father for the fourth time at 50

Meet an ace choreographer, actor, and director who began his career as a dancer in the film industry. This actor was once in the limelight for his alleged love affair with actress Nayanthara. We are talking about Prabhu Deva. In the article, we will discuss his professional and personal life in detail.

Who is Prabhu Deva?

Prabhu Deva was born on April 3, 1973, to his father Mugur Sundar, and his mother Mahadevamma Sundar in Mysore. His father was also a dancer and he inspired Prabhu Deva to take up dancing. The dancer-turned-actor started learning Bharatnatyam from Dharmaraj and Udupi Lakshminarayanan at a young age. Deva was raised with his two brothers Raju Sundaram, and Nagendra Prasad.

Prabhu Deva’s career (As an actor and dancer)

Prabhu first made his onscreen debut as a boy playing flute in the Panivizhum Iravu song from the Tamil film Mouna Ragam in 1986. Later, Prabhu Deva was seen as a background dancer in Agni Natchathiram in the year 1988. However, his first venture as a choreographer was the Kamal Haasan starrer Vetri Vizha in 1989. After that, the national award-winning dancer has choreographed in more than 100 films.

Prabhu Deva's unique dance moves and charming choreography quickly garnered attention and the talented choreographer is often regarded as 'Indian Michael Jackson'. It is worth mentioning that Deva won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the songs Strawberry Kanna and Vennilave from Rajiv Menon's film Minsara Kanavu starring Kajol and Arvind Swamy. Moreover, owing to his immense contribution to Indian Cinema, Prabhu Deva was also honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2019.

Besides choreography, Prabhu Deva is also an actor who debuted as a lead actor in 1994 with the Tamil film Indhu. However, his breakthrough as an actor came with Shankar's sophomore film, Kadhalan in 1994. Prabhu Deva made heads turn with his portrayal of a young student who first stands up against his lover's father and then an international terrorist.

While the film bagged 4 National Awards, Deva’s songs Mukkabla and Urvasi Urvasi became very popular across India. Eventually, Prabhu Deva's popularity transcended regional boundaries, as he made his Bollywood debut too. The talented actor and dancer directed superhit films like Salman Khan’s Wanted, Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore, and Shahid Kapoor starrer R... Rajkumar.

His notable works as an actor include Raasaiyya, Love Birds, Devi, Devi 2, Mr. Romeo, Minsara Kanavu, Kaathala Kaathala, Ninaivirukkum Varai, Eazhaiyin Sirippil, Pon Manickavel, Ullam Kollai Poguthae, Manadhai Thirudivittai, Charlie Chaplin, The Greatest of All Time, Karataka Damanaka, and Agni Varsha among others.

Prabhu Deva’s personal life

Apart from his professional work, Prabhu Deva has also been in the limelight for his personal life. He was first married to Ramlath (Latha). The couple were blessed with three children. While it was assumed that Prabhu Deva and Latha were trying to move, people were shocked when the latter filed a petition at the family court in 2010.

Latha sought legal help against Deva from a live-in relationship with Nayanthara and requested a reunion with him. Not just that, Latha also threatened to go on a hunger strike if her husband married Nayanthara. However, Ramlath and Deva finally got separated in 2011.

As per a report in Bollywoodshaadies, the choreographer once opened up about his relationship with Nayanthara and admitted that they had been dating for the past two years. Additionally, Prabhu Deva had revealed that he would love to tie the knot with her. However, a year after his divorce, the two broke up. As per reports, the Jawan actress was disappointed with people blaming her for Deva’s broken marriage.

While Nayanthara soon found love in her now-husband Vignesh Shivan, Prabhu Deva remained single for quite some time. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor exchanged wedding vows with a Mumbai-based physiotherapist named Himani Singh in May 2020. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby girl on 13 June 2023. Prabhu Deva was 50 when he embraced fatherhood for the fourth time with his wife Himani.

