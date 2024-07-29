Meet the actor who almost set his house on fire enacting Amitabh Bachchan's scenes, and tried escaping family to pursue acting

This superstar was always drawn towards cinema. Today, he is an actor, producer, and entertainer. He also idolized legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and wanted to be as famous as the Kalki 2898 AD actor. We are talking about Ravi Teja, who once attempted to run away from his home to pursue acting.

Who is Ravi Teja?

Ravi Teja is an Indian actor and producer who has predominantly worked in Telugu movies. He was born on January 26, 1968, to his father, Bhoopatiraju Rajagopal Raju, and his mother Bhoopatiraju Rajya Lakshmi in Andhra Pradesh. While Ravi’s father was a pharmacist, his mother was a homemaker.

The actor is the eldest son and has two younger brothers, Bharath and Raghu. All three sons of the household took up acting as their bread and butter. Ravi Teja spent most of his childhood in Northern India because of his father's work.

The actor completed his schooling in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal. Later, Ravi moved to Vijayawada with his family where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Arts at Siddhartha Degree College.

Ravi Teja’s admiration towards Amitabh Bachchan

However, he was always inclined to cinema from an early age. Ravi was fascinated by the filmy world and idolized legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

The Itlu Sravani Subramanyam actor was such a great fan of Big B that he used to re-enact scenes from his films at home. This fascination of the actor had almost set his house on fire.

As per a report in the Filmibeat, once, when Ravi Teja was just 5 years old, he set ablaze the couches of his living room. This incident happened when his mother was out shopping.

Ravi Teja’s filmography

Finally, Ravi Teja’s deep interest and love for cinema brought him into the showbiz. In 1988 during his graduation days, Ravi went to Madras to pursue acting.

He played minor roles in the films Karthavyam (1990), Abhimanyu (1990), Chaitanya (1991), Collector Gaari Alludu (1992), and Aaj Ka Goonda Raj (1992). Initially, Ravi worked in television and films as an assistant director.

While still working as an AD, Ravi got a supporting role in the film Sindhooram. The film directed by Krishna Vamsi won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Although he was not the lead, Ravi’s performance won hearts.

Advertisement

His breakthrough came in 2001. Ravi Teja collaborated with Puri Jagannadh for Itlu Sravani Subramanyam. The film went on to become a commercial hit at the box office and garnered the actor the much-deserved praise. Ravi debuted as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Nee Kosam.

In 2002, his next venture Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!, directed by Vamsy and co-starring Kalyani was released. This film too emerged successful at the box office. The same year Ravi Teja collaborated with Puri Jagannadh for Idiot.

Years went by and Ravi Teja continued to give several blockbuster films and established himself as a prominent actor down south. His notable works include Vikramarkudu, Khatarnak, Dubai Seenu, Kick, Mirapakay, Dongala Mutha, Neninthe, and Bengal Tiger among others.

Ravi Teja's personal life

Ravi Teja exchanged wedding vows with his wife Kalyani on May 26, 2002. The latter hails from Ganapavaram, West Godavari District. Ravi Teja and Kalyani have been leading a happy married life for over 2 decades.

Advertisement

The power couple has a daughter, Mokshadha, and a son, Mahadhan. Kalyani prefers to stay away from the limelight and not many of her pictures are available on social media.

Ravi Teja’s sabbatical

It was after Ravi Teja’s film Bengal Tiger in 2015 that the actor went on a sabbatical from the industry. In an Interview with Indiaglitz, the actor opened up about the same and said, “It was a one-year gap which ended up being a two-year hiatus.”

He further shared, “I didn't find the right scripts. But the gap helped me. I got to visit so many places and catch up on TV series. So, I am not feeling bad about the gap.”

Ravi Teja’s upcoming project

Up next, the Ramarao on Duty actor will be seen in the much-awaited film Mr Bachchan. The Telugu film is written and directed by Harish Shankar. Mr Bachchan stars Sachin Khedekar Subhalekha Sudhakar and others in pivotal roles along with Ravi Teja, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhagyashree Borse.

Reports suggest that the film is based on a real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. The film is set to hit the big screens on Independence Day 2024.

Advertisement

From idolizing Amitabh Bachchan to being in a film whose title has his Idol’s name, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has come a long way.

ALSO READ: Popular star kid: Meet Suriya’s daughter Diya who has excellent academic record and is devoted to sports