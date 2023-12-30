Most exciting release in Sankranti 2024 POLL: From Dhanush’s Captain Miller to Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

2023 proved to be quite an exciting year for cinema, with film industries nationwide delivering films that not only won over the audience’s hearts but also sparked a myriad of emotions in them. By the looks of it, 2024 also seems to be no different.

Makers of several films have already announced that their movies would be released during the festive season of Pongal or Sankranti, which falls in the second week of January. Keeping the upcoming releases in mind, Pinkvilla has curated a list of films from which you can vote for the one you’re most excited for!

Top releases during Sankranti 2024

1. Guntur Kaaram - 12th January

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming action drama film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, and several others in prominent roles. The filmmakers have already released a first glimpse from the film, along with three singles, all of which have become quite popular among fans and critics.

Guntur Kaaram has been bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Thaman S composes the music for the film. Ace cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod have cranked the camera for the movie while Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing.

Advertisement

2. Saindhav - January 13th

Saindhav, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, marks the 75th venture of Venkatesh Daggubati in the film industry and is dubbed as Venky75. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Shraddha Srinath, Jayaprakash, Arya, and many more in prominent roles.

The action thriller film is set to revolve around a drug cartel and how the eponymous character, played by Venkatesh Daggubati, stops them from achieving their goals. The cartel and Saindhav also share a past history, as understood from the film’s teaser, which remains to be fully explored when the film is released. The film has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainments, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

3. Ayalaan - 12th January

Ayalaan has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, revolves around an alien who stumbles onto Earth. Sivakarthikeyan and his friends try to protect the alien from a group of scientists who want to use it for alternative purposes.

The film, helmed by R. Ravikumar, features an ensemble cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sharad Kelkar, and many more in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while KJR Films bankrolls the project.

4. Eagle - January 13th

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Ajay Ghosh, and many more in prominent roles.

The teaser for the film was released earlier this year, which created a lot of buzz around Ravi Teja’s character, who seemed to have an aura of mystery around him. The film has been bankrolled by People Media Factory, and its music was composed by DavZand. Undoubtedly, this would be one of the most exciting films to come out during Sankranti.

5. Lal Salaam - TBA

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama film, Lal Salaam, has been one of the most discussed films recently. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and has an ensemble cast that includes Vignesh, Livingston, KS Ravikumar, and others in prominent roles. Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev will be making cameo appearances in the film as well.

Advertisement

Although the makers have not yet released an official release date, it was announced earlier this year that the film would hit the silver screens during Pongal in 2024. Lal Salaam has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, and the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman.

6. HanuMan -12th January

Teja Sajja’s upcoming superhero film, HanuMan, helmed by Prashanth Varma, is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th. The film features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and many more in prominent roles.

HanuMan is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is slated to be the first installment in the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film has been bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment and is also set to be released in 10 other languages across the globe.

7. Captain Miller - January 12th

Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming action-adventure film, Captain Miller, with Dhanush playing the eponymous character, is also set to release on January 12th. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that the film is set in the 1930s, with Dhanush playing the leader of a rebel group who carries out daring heists. Director Arun Matheswaran revealed that Captain Miller will be the first installment of a three-part franchise. The film has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, and has its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Siddharth Nuni cranks the camera while Nagooran Ramachandran oversees the film’s editing.

Poll: Which film are you most excited for during Pongal/Sankranti 2024?

Your votes will determine the ultimate winner of the Best Album from South India for 2023. Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of the results!

ALSO READ: Best Actor of 2023 Results: Prabhas’ dynamic performance in Salaar helps him clinch the title by a landslide