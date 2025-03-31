Is Allu Arjun planning to change his name on numerological suggestions?

Allu Arjun witnessed massive success after the smashing box office score of Pushpa 2. The actor’s performance not only won hearts, but the film went on to break innumerable records further. In fact, the Sukumar directorial has now set up a high pedestal for many other films to look up to.

And now, a new report by CineJosh has suggested that the Race Gurram star might be on the route to get a change in his name. Well, the buzz is that the actor is planning to add two U’s and two N’s in the existing spelling of his name based on numerological suggestions to enhance his success.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at this time, as the actor has not made an official statement or announcement yet.

In other news, Allu Arjun is still in the news for the list of his upcoming projects, including a pan-Indian film directed by Atlee. The movie, tentatively titled AA22, is expected to make its first announcement on the Pushpa 2 star’s birthday, which is on April 8.

Based on an earlier report by Pinkvilla, this film falls under the parallel universe genre, and the actor has been charging a massive remuneration for the same.

In addition, Allu Arjun has a mythological film in the works directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This marks their fourth collaboration over the years. Based on the buzz, the actor will likely portray Lord Karthikeya in the movie and pull off a completely new and unique role.

A confirmation regarding the same was recently made by the producer Naga Vamsi. While speaking at an event, he highlighted that the genre of this project was indeed mythological and added that it would be very different from the usual presentations of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

This project is said to have been done on a large scale, unlike many other mythological films in the Telugu film industry so far.

After all of this, the actor is also likely to pair up with Sukumar once more for the third part installment of the Pushpa franchise. The triquel was already announced as a part of the end credits of Pushpa 2 itself.