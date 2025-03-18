Pani OTT Release: When and where to watch Joju George, Abhinaya’s Malayalam action thriller online
Joju George and Abhinaya's 2024-released Malayalam thriller Pani has made its way to the OTT platform. Read on for details.
The Malayalam action thriller Pani was highly praised as one of the standout releases of 2024. It was celebrated for being a successful mass entertainer that skillfully explores emotions and various feelings. Now, you can enjoy the film online, as it is set to be available on OTT platforms.
When and where to watch Pani
Pani is now all set for its digital premiere on OTT. The movie can be tuned into on the streaming platform Simply South from March 21 onwards. However, it is only restricted to viewers outside India.
Dropping a poster on X, the streaming platform officially announced the same and wrote “#Pani, streaming on Simply South from March 21 worldwide, excluding India.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Pani
At its core, the plot of Pani revolves around a happily married couple whose peace is suddenly disturbed after a fateful encounter with two youngsters with criminal inclinations.
The two miscreants threaten the peaceful family of the protagonist, while Giri, the man of the house, is left to defend his loved ones against all challenges and odds.
Unfortunately, at a certain point, Giri becomes furious and decides to fight back. He even willingly resorts to violence in his quest for retribution and revenge.
Cast and crew of Pani
The main cast of Pani includes Joju George, Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Seema, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Chandini Sreedharan, and others.
The film is both written and directed by Joju George himself. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, Sam C.S., and Santhosh Narayanan.
Throwback: When Chiyaan Vikram’s ONE comment left his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing