Pawan Kalyan’s two failed marriages to his secret wedding with Anna Lezhneva; A look at Power Star's love life

Pawan Kalyan also had ups and downs in career but equally, his love life was the talk of the town in the past.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s charismatic on-screen presence and his unique style have always grabbed attention. The Telugu actor turned politician can make any girl go weak in her knees with his personality. However, he is not only known for his style, movies and social activities but has also been the talk of the town over his love life. Like every actor, he also had ups and downs in career but equally, his marriages hit the headlines in the past. Interestingly, he has managed to keep his kids and family members away from the world of showbiz, and media glare despite being into controversies, and is one of the qualities that has left his fans amazed.

The Jana Sena chief has been married three times and is currently settled with his co-star Anna Lezhneva. Since his personal life has always been a topic of discussion, here’s a look at his love life. Soon a year after his debut in the Tollywood film industry in 1996, Pawan Kalyan tied the knot with a 19-year-old girl named, Nandini. They got married in 1997 and reportedly, it was an arranged marriage. Unfortunately, a few years after their marriage, powerstar's marital life took a rollercoaster turn.

Pawan Kalyan's picture with first wife Nandini from their marriage IMG SOURCE: Instagram

While he was married, Pawan Kalyan moved in with actress Renu Desai. Their live-in relationship news hit the headlines and was the talk of the town. After dating for three years, the couple was blessed a baby boy, named Akira. This was when the actor was still in a marriage with first wife Nandini.

Pawan Kalyan parted ways with Nandini in 2007 and was officially granted a divorce in 2008. Nandini had also filed a case against him in the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Vizag, seeking maintenance of Rs 5 Lakh per month. She also dragged his family members Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Renu Desai among others in the court case under Section 494 of the IPC.

Later, Renu and Pawan Kalyan got married on January 28, 2009, and the couple welcomed second child, a baby girl named Aadhya.

Pawan Kalyan with second wife Renu Desai

After a few years of happy marital life, problems started taking place between the two and it was not due to some other lady. Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan helping his brother Nagendra Babu during the financial crisis was the reason behind the split. However, the duo never officially spoke about what caused problems between them. The news hit the headlines after Renu had shifted to her parents' home in Pune along with their two kids.

The Vakeel Saab kept visiting them in Pune but nothing solved their differences. Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan got divorced in 2012. Meanwhile, he was shooting for his Telugu film Teen Maar, a remake of Bollywood film, Love Aaj Kal.

During the same time, he fell in love with Russian model, Anna Lezhneva, who was a part of the film in a supporting role. The news broke out about their relationship post his divorce with Renu, Anna and Pawan got married on September 30, 2013.

Pawan Kalyan with his current wife Anna.

Anna had started making public appearances with the actor and reportedly, they were blessed with a baby girl, born out of their wedlock in the same year. They named her Polena Anjana Pawanova. They also have a son together named Mark Shankar Pawanovich. The two are happy together with their kids.

Anna with daughter and son at Hyderabad airport

Meanwhile, the actor also spends time with Akira and Aadhya. The actor attended Niharika’s wedding recently with the kids.

