When R Madhavan shared about entering operation theatre with his wife Sarita during childbirth

R Madhavan is known to be a complete family man who believes in prioritizing his family over anything. His bond with his son Vedaant is always the talk of the town. Once Madhavan grabbed eyeballs when he shared an anecdote about the birth of his son and it won millions of hearts.

In response to the question about what scared him the most, the Vikram Vedha actor pointed out that he watched his wife Sarita deliver his son in the operating room, and he found it very scary to see her in a vulnerable state.

When R Madhavan shared an anecdote from the time his son Vedaant was born

In a conversation with Red FM Indian, R Madhavan shared an anecdote from when his wife entered the labor room for childbirth and the actor accompanied her.

He said, “The scariest thing I have done is go for the birth of my son inside the operating room.” The pan-Indian star also urged everyone to accompany their partners inside the labor room which will increase their respect for their parents and their wives.

Further, R Madhavan shared his experience and said, “When I entered the labor room, the doctor was more scared for me and thought I would faint or something. That’s when I asked him not to worry.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the Priyamaana Thozhi actor said that it was scary to see his wife in that vulnerable state and that he was spending more time with Sarita after childbirth.

For the unversed, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje are blessed with a talented bundle of joy- their son, Vedaant Madhavan. The Minnale actor’s bond with his son is evident through their adorable pictures on social media. R Madhavan is definitely one of the coolest dads in showbiz.

R Madhavan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan opposite, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn. The film was directed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl.

The story revolves around a family who goes on an outing. Things take a complicated turn when an intruder takes over the body of the teenage daughter, putting her at the mercy of increasingly sinister orders.

Advertisement

The Shaitaan actor will next star in a sports drama, Test, featuring Nayanthara, and Siddharth in crucial roles. Written by Suman Kumar and directed by S. Sashikanth, the film will focus on

three people. Their worlds collide during a historic international cricket test match in Chennai which ultimately forces them to make life-changing difficult decisions.

ALSO READ: NKR 22: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara prequel announced on actor’s 46th birthday; first POSTER out