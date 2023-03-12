Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows us how faith transforms life; Anushka Sharma reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian Film industry. The actress has been part of some biggest blockbusters in the South. Owing to her talent and charming personality, Samantha enjoys an immense fan following. She is also very active on social media. The actress who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, Myositis last year was on a short break owing to her health condition. On Instagram, she often shares spiritual and inspirational posts with her fans.

Samantha reflects on faith

On Sunday, Samantha shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen in a meditative pose in front of a Linga Bhairavi idol. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Sometimes, it doesn’t take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman.” While many fans reacted to the post, actress Anushka Sharma also reacted. She dropped a comment, writing, “Yes” with a red heart. Many other celebrities also commented with folded hands and red heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

Some fans expressed their surprise seeing the deity in Samantha’s photo. They asked whether Samantha is a Christian or Hindu. One wrote, “I thought you were a Christian.” Many fans also expressed that it does not matter which religion she follows, she has won the hearts of her fans with acting. “Wishing you the strength and power, may bhairavi Devi bestow strength to overcome your battles, love”, wrote another.

Work front

In recent news, it has been reported, Samantha has returned to the sets of Kushi. Director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter to share the news and called the actress a ‘fighter.’ The shoot was on hold because of Samantha’s illness. Kushi marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. As a result, the movie has created a buzz since its announcement.

