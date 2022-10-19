Suriya 42 EXCLUSIVE: Suriya, Disha’s film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry from Oct 26; Later in 3 countries
The first part of director Siva’s Suriya 42 will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days.
Suriya and Disha Patani starrer Suriya 42’s official motion poster was unveiled in September this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about this exciting project. While the team completed the Goa schedule recently, Pinkvilla now has some more updates on the upcoming shooting schedule. We have heard that from October 26, Suriya and Disha Patani will kickstart the next portion of the period-drama in Chennai and Puducherry.
“It’s a combined schedule, so Suriya and Disha will be shuttling between Chennai and Puducherry. They will be shooting some larger-than-life sequences at real locations in these cities, post which they will take off for the movie’s international schedule. It will be shot in three different countries, prep for which has already begun. The first part of Suriya 42 will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days, and they will start filming for the second part after the release of the first one,” informs a source close to the development.
Suriya 42 is backed by the actor’s producer-cousin K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in association with UV Creations.
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Karthi had also opened up on his equation with brother Suriya. “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor, that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for bikes, cars, clothes - two boys in a house, you can imagine, there were fireworks all the time. But when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with, that’s when he started missing me, and I started missing him. Then we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and be friends. After that, he became like a little dad to me. He started taking care of me so much, and made sure I didn’t face the problems that he faced,” Karthi had said.
