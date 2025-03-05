Sivakarthikeyan pays a special visit to musical maestro Ilaiyaraja ahead of his show London Symphony

Sivakarthikeyan grabbed attention lately after he paid a surprise visit to the residence of musical maestro Ilaiyaraja recently. The Tamil actor extended his best wishes to the talented artist ahead of the latter’s most-anticipated show London Symphony in UK.

In pictures of the Tamil actor’s visit that has circulated on the internet, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen presenting Ilaiayaraja with a bouquet of flowers along with a special gift, while engaging in a candid conversation with him.

Check out the photos here:

For the unversed, Ilaiayaraja continues to remain a shining star in the musical fraternity of the country and his contributions so far need no introduction.

With the upcoming London Symphony concert, the artist is set to showcase his talent on the global stage, where he will present his first-ever Western classical symphony. The concert is scheduled to take place on March 8.

Coming back to Sivakarthikeyan, he has been in the buzz for more than one reason. The actor has a perfectly enviable list of films at the moment, including Sudha Kongara’s anticipated film Parasakthi, co-starring Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharva and others.

The film is said to revolve around the real-life story of a student rebellion, where a college student named M Rajendran lost his life during police aggression during the ongoing anti-Hindi agitation of 1965.

Other than that, SK also has another buzzing film Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The teaser of the movie has created quite the buzz, featuring the actor in a never-seen-before fearless avatar.

Besides that, Sivakarthikeyan also grabbed a lot of attention for his last film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, which is based on the real-life story of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan.