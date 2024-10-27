'This is not a gathering for social media': Thalapathy Vijay's speech for TVK Maanadu goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay arrived with great enthusiasm at the inaugural state conference of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) today, October 27. Before addressing the crowd, the Leo actor sought blessings from his parents and took a pledge at the event. In his speech, Vijay outlined his vision and agenda for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay said in his TVK speech, "I've come here with a strong mind, there is no looking back. This is not a gathering for social media. This is a mass gathering, not for cash. People all around the world are ready to support us. We have a diverse following."

Vijay also conveyed that politics is distinct from the film industry, describing it as a battlefield that requires a serious approach. He acknowledged the importance of approaching politics with both seriousness and a sense of humor to effectively endure and tackle opponents. He also noted the need for caution and awareness on the ground.

While addressing the rally ahead of the state conference of TVK, Vijay also expressed gratitude to his followers for believing in him. He said, "There will be no difference amongst us as we are all one. Everybody present here, you all are close to me and my heart."

Actor and TVK President Vijay also opened up about the importance of unity in ideology, stating that Dravidian Nationalism and Tamil Nationalism are two essential aspects of the region. He talked about the need to avoid confining oneself to a specific identity and declared that Secular Social Justice would be the guiding principle of their actions. Reflecting on the successes and failures of politics, he said as quoted by ANI, "I have left my career at the peak and that salary and I am here as your Vijay, trusting you all."

Meanwhile, Vijay's first state conference is currently ongoing in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

