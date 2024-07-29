The Raja Saab Fan India Glimpse OUT: Prabhas set to return with his 'Darling' avatar in upcoming 'horror romantic comedy'; makers announce release date
The makers of Prabhas’ much-awaited movie The Raja Saab has dropped an undeniably cute and charismatic glimpse. Check it out!
Prabhas who was last seen creating a sensation with Kalki 2898 AD is now all set to present a darling avatar for his next flick The Raja Saab. The upcoming movie directed by Maruthi has unveiled a glimpse calling it “Fan India”.
The film is revealed to be a romantic-comedy horror flick with Prabhas in a cute and loveable role. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.