Trisha and Varun Manian to Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty: Celebrities who got engaged but never married

It's said that marriages are made in heaven and are fixed by destiny. Two people may fall in love with each other, but they may not end up marrying each other. We all want to believe in true love and look up to celebrity couples for relationship goals, but for a few, sadly, it is far from fairytale endings. South Indian actors like Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Vishal, Akhil Akkineni, etc. called off their engagement with their respective partners. Take a look at celebrity couples from the South Indian Film industry who got engaged but never married.

1. Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty:

Kannada actors Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty got engaged in 2017 and they broke up a year later in 2018. Speculations started doing rounds behind their break up and reportedly, Rashmika wanted to focus on career, which was one of the reasons they called of their engagement. The Geetha Govindam actress' mom during an interview to a channel said, "We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first. Nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy."

2. Trisha-Varun Manian:

After her breakup with Rana Daggubati, Trisha got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian in early 2015. A few weeks after their engagement, rumours started doing rounds that couple has parted ways. In May 2015, Trisha announced that she has called off the engagement with Varun. Reportedly, the actresses decided to split with her partner after the engagement as Varun wanted her to give up career post marriage.

3. Sanam Shetty-Tharshan:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 fame Tharshan Thiyagarajah was secretly engaged to his partner Sanam Shetty for years but it was revealed only after they parted ways this year. “I got engaged to Tharshan before the show started. At that time, he’d asked me not to talk about it, and I complied. We had made plans to get married in June. But he started behaving indifferently after the show. He avoided me, humiliated me, and I was harassed mentally and physically. I was also threatened by his family. They said they know how to silence me if I talk about the engagement, the harassment, et al,” she revealed during an interview with TOI.

On the other hand, Tharashan responded to Sanam's allegation that he called off the wedding. "First of all, I had no intention of hiding our engagement. But she insisted I do not make it public for three years as she thought it would affect her movie offers. Even otherwise, I don’t believe in talking about personal things in public, so I was okay with it. Her parents, too, requested me to keep it confidential, Tharshan said during an interview to Times of India.

Things turned dirty between the two after his former fiancée Sanam Shetty accused Tharshan of physical and mental harassment.

4. Vishal- Anisha Alla Reddy:

Six months after their engagement, Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy parted ways. However, the couple never made it official. While Anisha deleted her photos with Vishal from her Instagram account, the actor still has their engagement posts on his Twitter. A lot of speculations were doing rounds that the couple has called off their wedding however, Anisha gave an affirmation to all sorts the rumours by deleting pictures from Instagram.

5. Akhil Akkineni-Shriya Bhupal:

Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni ended his relationship with Shriya Bhupal months before their big wedding planned in Italy. Shriya is fashion designer by profession and granddaughter of tycoon GVK Reddy. The two had got engaged in the presence of family and friends on December 9, 2017, and were expected to get married months after. Reportedly, things didn't go well between the two after their huge fight at Hyderabad airport. Many thought it’s just the usual tiff but things never became normal between Shriya and Akhil. Shriya Bhupal is now married entrepreneur Anindith Reddy.

