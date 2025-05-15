Ullozhukku actress Urvashi about her sister Kalpana: 'Should have been alive today, I often wish'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Veteran actress Urvashi is one of the most popular faces in the Malayalam film industry. She is the sister of the legendary star Kalpana, who tragically passed away in 2016. While the Ullozhukku actress mostly keeps to herself, she recently spoke about her late sibling. During an interview with SCREEN, she reflected on how Kalpana didn’t get the recognition she deserved.

Urvashi believed Kalpana had the skill to break away from stereotypical roles and would have thrived if she had the chance to work with today’s generation of directors. The actress also shared how modern filmmakers are more willing to take creative risks and give artists space to explore their full potential.

She cited actor Indrans as an example and said his true capabilities might have remained hidden if not for today’s directors. According to her, his deep understanding of costumes, unique thought process, and love for literature only came to light because of the opportunities provided by current filmmakers.

In her words, "Kalpana should have been alive today, I often wish. I still do. Today’s directors have such foresight. I’m not undermining the old directors, nor intentionally praising the new ones. However, those today have the courage to take creative risks."

Urvashi further reflected on Kalpana’s final performance in Charlie (2015). Directed by Martin Prakkat, the movie featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu as the main leads. She felt the role was a clear example of her sister’s range and talent.

According to Urvashi, Kalpana had the ability to take on many meaningful characters if given the opportunity. She even believed that a film like Ullozhukku could have been a perfect fit for her sister.

Kalpana Ranjani passed away in Hyderabad on January 25, 2016, after suffering a heart attack. She was 51.

