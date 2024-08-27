Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh passes away after battling liver-related health issues

Trigger: The particular article talks about the death of an individual and extreme alcohol addiction which might be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh breathed his last today (August 27) at the age of 46. The actor passes away in Chennai after suffering a prolonged illness. As per a report in India Today, Bijili Ramesh was receiving treatment for liver-related issues when he was declared dead. He breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Bijili Ramesh’s funeral is scheduled to take place in the evening.

Earlier, the actor's family members had appealed to his colleagues from the industry to help them financially with his treatment. On several occasions in the past, the actor has confessed that he was an alcoholic which led to his sufferings in life. Bijili Ramesh also advised people against alcohol addiction and urged people to take care of their health.

Bijili Ramesh became a popular household face after his appearance in a prank video by a sketch group on YouTube. The videos went viral overnight and he became a pop culture phenomenon. The same year, he was seen in a special promotional song for Nayanthara and Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Kolamaavu Kokila.

Following this, Ramesh marked his acting debut in Tamil cinema. He has been part of films like Hip Hop Adhi's Natpe Thunai, Amala Paul's Aadai, Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, and Jayam Ravi's Comali among others.

It is worth mentioning that Ramesh was also one of the participants in the Television cooking-based reality show called Cooku With Comali. The Tamil actor, mostly seen in comic roles, was a big Rajinikanth fan.

The South Industry is shocked by the untimely death of the talented and popular actor and social media star. Soon after news about Bijili Ramesh's death surfaced, condolences have been pouring in on social media platforms.

