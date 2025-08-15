What is the story of Janaki V vs State of Kerala? Everything you want to know about courtroom drama before watching it on OTT

Janaki V vs.State of Kerala is one of the critically acclaimed films of recent times.

While the movie was highly anticipated by the audience, the cast and the crew of the film found themselves in a fix after CBFC expressed its concerns over the name used, as Janaki is religiously associated with Lord Sita. However, the issues were resolved, and the movie was released in theaters with minimal edits.

Following an exceptional performance at the box office, Janaki V vs. State of Kerala is out on the digital platform.

What is Janaki V vs State of Kerala about?

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, starring Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi, Janaki V vs. State of Kerala covers an important societal issue. The courtroom drama unravels on the screens after Janaki Vidhyadharan, a Bengaluru-based IT professional, visits her hometown for the festivities.

However, things take an unfortunate turn after she is assaulted. Janaki seeks justice and knocks on the doors of the court.

Her case is met with yet another hurdle after David Abel Donovan, a clever and composed lawyer, steps in to defend the accused. Amid the cross-questionings, arguments, and statements, Janaki goes on to point out deep moral and ethical loopholes in the Indian Judicial system.

In addition to the plot, the synopsis by IMDb reads, “Janaki, who becomes the victim of an inhuman activity, her unexpected encounter with Adv. David Abel Donovan and how she fights for her justice by challenging the court and the judiciary system of India.”

Meanwhile, alongside Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi, the film also stars Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Biju Sopanam, and Madhav Suresh.

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala is available to stream on Zee5 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.

