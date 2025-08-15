Who is Rachita Ram? Meet Kannada actress who debuted in Kollywood with Rajinikanth's Coolie as an antagonist

Kannada actress Rachita Ram became the centre of attention following her remarkable performance in the Rajinikanth film, Coolie. Marking her Kollywood debut, Coolie hit theaters on August 14, Rachita won hearts with her stellar portrayal of Kalyani, an antagonist role that showcased her versatile acting skills. This film not only marks her entry into Tamil cinema but also stands out as her first venture beyond the Kannada film industry. Here's everything you need to know about Rachita.

Advertisement

Who is Rachita Ram?

Rachita Ram is famously known as the "Dimple Queen" of Kannada cinema.

She was born as Bindhiya Ram on October 3, 1992, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in the arts, she has a rich heritage that significantly influences her career; her father, K S Ram, is a Bharata Natyam dancer.

Rachita embarked on her acting journey in 2012 with the popular television soap opera Arasi.

She made her film debut in 2013 with Kannada film Bul Bul and has since built an impressive portfolio with over 20 films to her name.

Her experience extends to various films, including Dil Rangeela, Ranna, Chakravyuha, and Seetharama Kalyana, where she shared the screen with a plethora of celebrated actors such as Darshan, Ganesh, Kiccha Sudeep, and the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Also, Rachita is a trained classical Bharata Natyam dancer, having performed in more than 50 captivating shows.

She has a sister, who is also a Nithya Ram, who has carved her own niche in both television and film.

Advertisement

About her stint in Coolie

Speaking about her stint in Coolie, Rachita was adamant to spend the first 10 years of her acting career on home ground before venturing into other South films.

During the making of the film,rumors circulated regarding her potential involvement in a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial; however, Rachita chose to remain tight-lipped, indicating she preferred to allow the filmmakers to unveil information at the appropriate time.

In Coolie, she shares the screen with her I Love You co-star Upendra.

Coolie features an ensemble of renowned actors, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Also, Coolie faces competition at the box office from War 2, as the latter was also released on August 14.

ALSO READ: Coolie: Did Aamir Khan's cameo as a villain Dahaa work for the audience? Twitterati call him 'sasta Rolex'