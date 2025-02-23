Yuganiki Okkadu re-release: Karthi and Selvaraghavan's action-adventure to hit theaters once again on THIS date

Aayirathil Oruvan, dubbed in Telugu as Yuganiki Okkadu, is returning to the big screen. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film starring Karthi and Reema Sen was released nearly 15 years ago. To mark its 15th anniversary, the makers have planned for a re-release as a special treat for fans.

Making the announcement on X, the makers wrote, "The CHOLAS Are Returning! Bringing back the epic fantasy masterpiece #YuganikiOkkadu to reignite the silver screen once again after 15 long years. #YuganikiOkkaduReRelease in theatres from MARCH 14th. Releasing in AP & TG, Karnataka, and USA through @primeshowfilms. A visionary film by @selvaraghavan."

The story of the film is set in 1279 AD when the Chola dynasty faced its downfall. To protect the royal heir, the king sends him and his people to a secret land, taking a sacred Pandya idol with them. Enraged, the Pandyas searched for centuries but failed to find them.

In 2008, a mission sets out to uncover the lost Cholas. Officer Anitha leads the expedition, joined by archaeologist Lavanya and porter Muthu. Their journey is filled with deadly traps. After many struggles, they reached the hidden kingdom ruled by Rajendra Chola III.

The Cholas believe a chosen messenger will lead them home. Anitha tricks them, but unexpected truths emerge. Deception, war, and prophecy take center stage as the Cholas fight for survival. With mystical powers, Muthu rises to protect the last Chola prince. Meanwhile, what happens next is the heart of the story.

Talking about the cast and crew, the film is directed and written by Selvaraghavan. Meanwhile, Yuganiki Okkadu features dialogues for the isolated Cholas by S. Ramachandran. Produced by R. Ravindran and Selvaraghavan, the film stars Karthi, Reema Sen, Andrea Jeremiah, and R. Parthiban in pivotal roles.

Ramji handled the cinematography, while Kola Bhaskar took charge of editing. Lastly, the music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

