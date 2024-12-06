Squid Game 2 introduces new characters: Meet Im Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, and more in fresh roles

The wait for Squid Game 2 is almost over, and as the release date approaches on December 26, 2024, Netflix is revealing more details about the exciting new faces joining the deadly survival games. Three years after the global sensation of Squid Game took the world by storm, Squid Game 2 promises to build on its predecessor’s legacy with a fresh lineup of complex characters, each with their own motivations, backstories, and stakes in the high-risk game.

Here’s a closer look at the newest players and the intriguing roles they’ll be taking on in the next round of the deadly competition.

1. Thanos (Player 230) – Played by T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyun)

One of the most buzzed-about new characters is Thanos, portrayed by T.O.P, the former rapper and member of BIGBANG. In a Squid Game 2 trailer, Thanos is seen eliminating fellow contestants by triggering the laser-eyed Red Light, Green Light robot from Season 1.

Thanos’ backstory is just as dramatic as his entrance; after being swindled by a fellow player in a crypto scam, Thanos joins the game to recover his lost fortune. The character’s tough exterior contrasts sharply with his financial vulnerability, adding a layer of tragedy and complexity to his motives.

2. Myung Gi (Player 333) – Played by Im Si Wan

Im Si Wan, best known for acting in Once Upon a Boyhood and Run On, plays Myung Gi, a YouTube star turned fugitive who lost a fortune due to a crypto scam. Myung Gi’s downfall mirrors that of many players in the game, but what sets him apart is the responsibility he feels for the lives he’s ruined—many of his own subscribers are now part of the game.

Advertisement

As Myung Gi faces the repercussions of his actions, his character’s moral dilemma will be a key focal point of the season, adding another perspective to the game’s social commentary on greed, responsibility, and the cost of fame.

3. Jun Hee (Player 222) – Played by Jo Yu Ri

Jo Yu Ri portrays Jun Hee, Myung Gi’s ex-girlfriend. As a fiercely independent and persistent woman, Jun Hee finds herself in the game after losing money in Myung Gi’s crypto scheme. Her reunion with her ex in the high-stakes environment of the games is bound to create friction, as she’s less than thrilled to be entangled with him again, especially given the disastrous financial advice he gave her.

Jun Hee’s journey in Squid Game 2 will likely involve confronting her past while fighting for survival, making her a strong and relatable figure in this new season.

4. Yong Sik (Player 007) – Played by Yang Dong Geun

Advertisement

Yong Sik, portrayed by Yang Dong Geun, is a reckless gambler deeply buried in debt. His desperate situation takes a shocking turn when he discovers that his mother, Geum Ja, is also part of the game.

Yang Dong Geun’s portrayal of an immature, shameless gambler will add layers to his character, especially when paired with his mother’s selflessness. Their dynamic promises to bring both emotional and suspenseful moments to the season, showing the lengths to which people will go for the sake of their families.

5. Geum Ja (Player 149) – Played by Kang Ae Shim

Geum Ja, played by Kang Ae Shim, is a selfless mother determined to win the game in order to provide for her family, especially her son, Yong Sik. Her character’s dedication to her family is both heart-wrenching and empowering, especially when she unknowingly faces off against her son, who has entered the game to try and pay off his own debts.

Advertisement

7. Dae Ho (Player 388) – Played by Kang Ha Neul

Kang Ha Neul brings a unique touch to Dae Ho, a tough ex-Marine who is also a "friendly trickster." Dae Ho’s tough exterior hides a more fragile side, making him a complex character who could evolve in unexpected ways. His ability to blend strength with vulnerability will likely resonate with fans and provide an interesting contrast to some of the more hardened competitors in the game.

8. Hyun Ju (Player 120) – Played by Park Sung Hoon

Park Sung Hoon’s portrayal of Hyun Ju, a former special forces soldier and transgender woman, will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to the show. Hyun Ju enters the game to fund her gender-affirming surgery, showing a strong, decisive character who breaks down stereotypes and inspires those around her. Her leadership skills will be crucial in navigating the deadly game, and her journey promises to inspire and challenge societal norms.

9. Gyeong Seok (Player 246) – Played by Lee Jin Uk

Gyeong Seok, played by Lee Jin Uk, is a father with an ordinary life but an extraordinary emotional burden; his young daughter has been diagnosed with blood cancer. His decision to join the game reflects his desperation to provide for his daughter’s treatment, and his journey will be one of heartache and determination as he fights for her future.

Advertisement

10. No Eul – Played by Park Gyu Young

No Eul, portrayed by Park Gyu Young, is a North Korean defector and former soldier who is in the game to reunite with her lost child. Her role is particularly intriguing since she does not wear a uniform, possibly indicating that she has another role in the game, such as being a guard. Her backstory adds a layer of tension to the game’s already high stakes, and her emotional journey to find her child might resonate with viewers on a deeply personal level.

Watch the full introduction video here;

11. Seon Nyeo (Player 044) – Played by Chae Kook Hee

Chae Kook Hee’s character, Seon Nyeo, is a former shaman who once held power over curses and predictions. Her dark humor might provide much-needed relief in the tense atmosphere of the game, but her supernatural abilities might just hold a more ominous place in the story as the games continue.

12. Min Su (Player 125) – Played by Lee David

Min Su, played by Lee David, is a timid young man who finds himself in the game despite his lack of confidence. Representing the “everyman,” Min Su’s vulnerability makes him an easy character with whom viewers can empathize.

Advertisement

13. Nam Gyu (Player 124) – Played by Roh Jae Won

Roh Jae Won plays Nam Gyu, Thanos’s underling, a character who bullies the weaker contestants like Min Su. His character is set to play a role as the antagonist within the deadly game, adding a new layer of villainy to the mix.

14. Se Mi (Player 380) – Played by Won Ji An

Se Mi, portrayed by Won Ji An, is a bold and determined player who chooses to remain in the game rather than return to her life outside of it. Her strength and kindness to others, like Min Su, highlight the complexity of human nature in such an unforgiving environment.

As Squid Game 2 nears its December 26 release, these new characters will add fresh layers of intensity, emotion, and moral conflict to the already brutal and captivating world of the game. Whether they’re driven by desperation, redemption, or survival, each player brings their own unique story to the table, ensuring their best to make Season 2 as unforgettable as the first.

ALSO READ: Ex-BIGBANG's T.O.P to skip Squid Game Season 2 production presentation following ongoing backlash over his return to acting