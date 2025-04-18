What is KimPro? BLACKPINK left behind in race as YouTube channel becomes 1st from South Korea to achieve 100M subscribers

Hold onto your hats, K-pop fans—there's a new player in town, and it's not BLACKPINK! KimPro has just made history by becoming the first Korean YouTube channel to hit 100 million subscribers. What a twist in the race for YouTube supremacy!

For a while, BLACKPINK was the dominant force in South Korea's YouTube scene, amassing a massive 96.4 million subscribers. But now, KimPro has surpassed them, reaching the monumental 100 million mark and securing the 14th spot globally as per Wikitree. It's a huge moment for the YouTube world and demonstrates just how quickly the digital landscape can change. While BLACKPINK continues to reign in the music world, KimPro is taking the lead in the YouTube game!

KimPro thanks their fans and subscribers and shares, "100,000,000 subscribers. I can't believe it, but our Kim Pro channel has finally reached 100 million subscribers. Thanks to the members who have been running with us and to all of our subscribers who have always watched our videos and cheered us on, we were able to reach this dreamlike moment. I sincerely thank you."

The team of KimPro added, "I believe that this number contains your time, interest, and laughter. We will reward you with more fun and better content in the future. Our story is really just beginning."

So, who exactly is KimPro? The channel is run by Kim Dong Jun and his cousin Yu Baek Hap, known for their fun and relatable sibling dynamic. Their content includes a wide variety of videos like mukbang (yes, those eating shows we all secretly binge-watch), challenges, skits, and situational dramas. It's this mix of humor, creativity, and diversity that has helped KimPro attract millions of fans from all around the world. Since March 2023, the channel has expanded further with the addition of Yu Ha Young and Jeong Hee Rim, forming the OK Team.

While BLACKPINK may still lead the music charts, KimPro's rise to the top of YouTube proves there's room for new stars to shine. This milestone is just the beginning for KimPro. Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, Jennie's BLACKPINK or YG Entertainment, are you listening?

