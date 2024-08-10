4 awe-striking lehengas of Sara Tendulkar you need to be the best-dressed bridesmaid this wedding season

Your bestie's big day is approaching, and the bridal squad is in full glam mode. But let’s be honest: finding the perfect bridesmaid outfit that’s equal parts trendy and traditional is no small feat. Enter Sara Tendulkar’s wardrobe to save the day, the style diva with star power, whose repertoire for serving sensational looks just gets better and better.

Her lehenga game is off the charts. From picture-perfect pastels to vivacious eye-catching hues, we’ve handpicked four breathtaking looks she donned at lavish weddings that are memorable without being OTT, making them the ultimate choice for bridesmaids. So, let’s not waste a moment and dive into Sara’s fabulous wedding-ready wardrobe.

Sara Tendulkar’s dreamy lavender lehenga for Anant-Radhika’s wedding bash

Sara wore an ethereal lehenga by Seema Gujral for the grand wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Ambani. Her floral embroidered lehenga is a vision in lavender, featuring intricate three-dimensional embellishments of crystals, pearls, and sequins that seem to bloom right off its subtle ivory base.

The blouse takes the look to the next level with its scalloped waistline adorned with dainty crystal drops. Paired with a net dupatta, this ensemble perfectly balances sparkle, femme, and whimsy allure.

Sara matched it with a beige beaded potli bag and minimalistic diamond jewelry. She sported an elegant half-up hairstyle for hair and make-up in soft waves with face-framing bangs, opting for a signature clean-girl glam with soft pink hues.

Sara’s rose gold lehenga is the surest way to steal the spotlight as a bridesmaid

This baby orchid and rose gold lehenga by Arpita Mehta is made for the bridesmaid who wants to make an unforgettable wedding fashion statement. The full-circle lehenga features intricate mirror work, cutdana, and kasab embroidery. It’s paired with a hand-embroidered sleeveless blouse with stunning scallop detail and the mauve-tone dupatta that screams understated elegance.

Sara accessorized her glamorous look with a regal polki choker necklace, maag tikka, jhumkas, and bangles. Her glam was a mix of traditional and modern elements, with a center-parted gajra-wrapped low bun and a dewy, bronzed make-up, finished with a bright coral pout.

Sara’a sparkly red lehenga for Ambani’s Jamnagar pre-wedding festivities

This lehenga choli by Nikita Gujral is perfect for bridesmaids who have red on their dress code. Crafted from sumptuous raw silk, it’s a dazzling display of tonal thread embroidery, beadwork, shimmering sequins, and crystals that catch the light from every angle.

It’s paired with a fitted choli with delicate straps and a gossamer organza dupatta for that airy elegance. Sara complemented her look with a blingy gold two-layered necklace and drop earrings. She sported an elevated half-up hairstyle with a classic red lip to match her rouge lehenga.

Sara’s pink brocade lehenga worn at Akash and Shloka Ambani’s Engagement

Sara’s bright pink Manish Malhotra lehenga worn at the engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka Ambani will never go out of style. Timeless gold brocade work enhances the lehenga set’s hot pink and purple jewel tones. It comes with a half-sleeved blouse, but Sara chose to layer it with her bright gota-trimmed dupatta, giving her ensemble a hint of modest sophistication.

She accessorized her look with chandelier earrings, a sparkling necklace, and delicate bracelets and carried a blinged-out rectangular clutch that matched her attire. The Gen Z trendsetter kept her shiny poker-straight hair open and parted in the middle. She completed her luminous glam with a vibrant lip and a bindi.

Whether you like muted or bold hues, these Sara Tendulkar-approved picks, matched with minimal glam and statement accessories, are guaranteed to make you the star bridesmaid. So, get ready to twirl confidently and turn heads this wedding season.

Which lehenga of Sara would you love to rock? Share your favorite in the comments right away.

