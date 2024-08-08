Fashion Flashback: Sridevi's beige net saree by Manish Malhotra and diamond jewels scream evergreen glamor

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we relive an iconic look of Sridevi from when she graced the wedding reception of Tulsi Kumar and Hitesh Ralhan in 2015. The illustrious Bollywood actress donned a Manish Malhotra beige net saree that looked modern yet honored her South Indian roots.

Dripping with glitz and classic glam, her festive look is a masterclass in festive opulence. So let’s decode this unforgettable ensemble because this one is as elegant today as it was when we first laid our eyes on it.

Sridevi’s beige net saree by Manish Malhotra is all things desi and divine

First things first, let's talk about the saree itself. Designed by the maestro Manish Malhotra, the beige net saree was draped on her in South Indian half-saree style. Embroidered with intricate tonal Kashmiri tilla work and finished with a sparkling border, the gossamer saree caught the light with every move and camera flash.

Her saree’s subtle, neutral tones exuded a luxurious vibe, making it the perfect choice for a wedding reception. It was paired with a slinky sleeveless blouse with a soft sheen and a plunging back, an ideal match to let all the exquisite details of her drape shine through.

Sridevi’s diamond jewelry and glam gave a new spin to traditional glamor

No Sridevi look is complete without jaw-dropping bling, and this one was no exception. She decked up her ensemble with brilliant diamonds, ensuring all eyes were on her. The highlight was the layered diamond necklace, from which a magnificent teardrop-shaped emerald pendant dangled on the side – talk about a statement piece! Matching diamond earrings, rings, and a stack of sparkling bracelets rounded out her accessories, each piece adding to the panache of her overall look.

For hair and makeup, Sridevi sported a neat center-parted bun wrapped with a gajra of white jasmine flowers, which no traditional look is complete without. Her glam was classic yet captivating, with her big, beautiful eyes defined with kohl and finished with a winged liner. Rich burgundy lipstick added contrast and depth to her look, balancing the beige tones of her outfit. Lastly, a crystal micro bindi was the cherry on top for that extra sprinkle of sparkle.

Sridevi: The Eternal Style Icon

The legendary Bollywood diva’s fashion sensibilities were always ahead of the curve. She effortlessly melded traditional and modern elements. A testament to her timeless grace and pose, her radiant look in the beige half-saree is forever etched in our hearts. But most importantly, it’s not what she wore but how she carried it. Her ensembles and signature beauty choices continue to awe us.

So, if you need the blueprint to invoke your inner glam goddess, just look back at Sridevi’s evergreen fashion moments like this one. It is still a beacon of inspiration for anyone seeking to elevate their ethnic game, especially during the wedding season.

What style cues did you pick from our nostalgic ode to Sridevi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

